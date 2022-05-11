File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay finally caught up with Monday's weather expert Phil Duncan on a Wednesday.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert makes a belated appearance on a Wednesday, as it's the North Island's turn to get dry! But will a mild May save us?

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist says when it comes to food costs "you ain't seen nothing yet New Zealand".

Cameron Bagrie:

This independent economist reckons the free ride for many - with low interest rates, low inflation and rising asset prices - is over. But there is some good news around the productive business sector being rewarded for taking a risk.

Craig Hickman and Grant Farquhar:

Today's Twitter panel features two high-profile agri-business social media combatants.

