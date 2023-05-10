File photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, to find out a bit more about his time at the King’s Coronation.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The PM ponders the King’s Coronation, sausage rolls, bonding with Richie, a “Coalition of Chaos”, and whether the Government has deserted Hawke’s Bay.

Katie Milne:

Is another former president of Federated Farmers going to throw their hat into the political ring? We ask a farming leader who these days is involved in farmer politics as a director of Westland Milk Products.

Michael Lilley:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers, and today it’s the turn of 2012 Young Farmer of the Year, who’s still a vet 11 years on from taking the out the Grand Final.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Today we find our regular correspondent in Ashburton, where she’s got the conference double of yesterday’s DairyNZ Farmers’ Forum and today’s Deer Industry Conference.

Michael Harvey:

We catch up with Rabobank’s Melbourne-based senior dairy analyst in the Lucky Country after Australia announced a $4.2 billion Surplus yesterday. We also ask why are Aussie dairy farmers getting paid more than ours.

