Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern if she was ground down by the personal vitriol being piled on her lately.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

Earlier this morning I caught up with the PM. When she answered she sounded very tired. I began by asking her if she's being ground down by the personal vitriol, rumour and innuendo that's being piled on her?

We also discussed a time frame for getting out of the red light traffic system, why the St John Ambulance is not fully government-funded, is she softening in her stance when it comes to meeting with Groundswell and have we been way too slow out of the blocks when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

Mike McIntyre:

The head of derivatives at Jarden looks ahead to the global issue if Ukraine's crops don't get planted this NH spring. He also comments on the effect the conflict is having on world grain and fertiliser prices and milk futures.

Karen Williams:

The vice president of Federated Farmers, and Wairarapa arable farmer, comments on how the challenging harvest season is affecting cropping farmers and whether there has been a backdown over Three Waters.

Laurie Keats:

We're staying in the Wairarapa as today marks 61 years since the running of the first Golden Shears in Masterton - so we take a trip down memory lane with an 88-year-old founding member of the iconic event.

Bruce Cotterill:

A high-profile business leader and one of two blokes cycling the length of NZ to raise awareness and funds for charities that support men's health. Bikes For Blokes has raised $124k out of its $200k goal and spent last night in Cheviot, aiming for Rangiora today.

Listen below: