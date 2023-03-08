File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with shearer Megan Whitehead, who is going head-to-head with Sacha Bond in the Speed Shear at the Rural Games this weekend.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader says modestly only one man and only one party can save the country from the economic, social and bureaucratic malaise we have fallen into, which has only got worse since Cyclone Gabrielle. He also takes time to rewrite the political history around the 2017 election.

Megan Whitehead and Craig Wiggins:

It’s International Women’s Day today so we talk to a young woman shearer who’s really going places. This weekend Whitehead, the world record holder over nine hours for lambs, is going to Palmerston North to take on Sacha Bond, the world record holder over eight hours in the Speed Shear at the Rural Games. Plus, we talk to the man who will be calling all the action.

Sam McIvor:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ says the industry-good body has partnered with rural advocacy group 50 Shades of Green to raise awareness of what they’re calling “crippling government policies” with their joint “Kiwis Backing Farmers” campaign.

Neil Beaumont:

We review last night’s GDT Auction (down 0.7 per cent) with Fonterra’s new CFO. Despite the fall, he said there were some positive outcomes.

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison to the Chinese in Shanghai picks up on comments made by Rabobank’s Genevieve Steven about beef consumer trends in China.

