Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the man behind Surfing for Farmers, Stephen Thomson, for Rural Wellness Week.

Winston Peters:

The former Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs comments on Chinese influence in the South Pacific, the debate around co-governance, Transmission Gully, and is Team New Zealand now Team "Take the money from the highest bidder"?

Stephen Thomson:

Surfing for Farmers is the brainchild of Gisborne rural real estate agent Stephen Thomson. After watching a documentary about American soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who used surfing as therapy, Thomson wanted to find out if it could help farmers too.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank sheep and beef analyst looks at how the Russian/Ukraine war is likely to impact the New Zealand animal proteins sector and could consumer demand for New Zealand animal proteins be impacted by the war and sanctions.

Jane Smith:

The gloves come off as a leading rural commentator puts the boot fairly and squarely into DairyNZ and Beef+Lamb NZ over the He Waka Eke Noa consultation process, saying pastoral farmers might be sitting around the table but they're "on the menu, so be very, very aware".

