File photo / unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Finn Ross, the founder of CarbonNZ, who reckons New Zealand needs to start planting more native forests.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

Today the Prime Minister talks Marama Davidson, Stuart Nash, education, being choked by woke and the threat of the cancel culture.

Finn Ross:

The founder of Carbonz, and co-chair of Future Farmers NZ, says it’s time for native forests to make a comeback if New Zealand wants to curb climate change.

Junior Taulogo:

It’s Rural Wellness Week on The Country and today we head to heartland Hawke’s Bay to Patoka, one of the farming districts most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, to talk to an inspirational sheep and beef farmer with a great attitude and a wonderful back story.

Ben Picton:

The Sydney-based economic strategist for Rabobank discusses interest rates, weak recent New Zealand growth, and what it means for the New Zealand economy.

Ash-Leigh Campbell:

We catch up with the 2020 Dairy Woman of the Year and former chair of Young Farmers on a very chilly day one of the South Island Field Days at Kirwee.

Listen below:







