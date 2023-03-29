Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country Full Show: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Country
Quick Read
File photo / unsplash

File photo / unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Finn Ross, the founder of CarbonNZ, who reckons New Zealand needs to start planting more native forests.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

Today the Prime Minister talks Marama Davidson, Stuart Nash, education, being choked by woke and the threat of the cancel culture.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Finn Ross:

The founder of Carbonz, and co-chair of Future Farmers NZ, says it’s time for native forests to make a comeback if New Zealand wants to curb climate change.

Junior Taulogo:

It’s Rural Wellness Week on The Country and today we head to heartland Hawke’s Bay to Patoka, one of the farming districts most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, to talk to an inspirational sheep and beef farmer with a great attitude and a wonderful back story.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Ben Picton:

The Sydney-based economic strategist for Rabobank discusses interest rates, weak recent New Zealand growth, and what it means for the New Zealand economy.

Read More

Ash-Leigh Campbell:

We catch up with the 2020 Dairy Woman of the Year and former chair of Young Farmers on a very chilly day one of the South Island Field Days at Kirwee.

Listen below:



Latest from The Country