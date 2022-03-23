Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Tolaga Bay farmer Jeremy Murphy about the flooding devastation on the East Coast.

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the PM why the productive on-farm ag sector is not able to access lower diesel prices? We also debate announcements about announcements and whether the "Pulpit of Truth" is being used for "maximum theatre"? Plus, will she miss Simon Bridges and which Nat would she choose for a dinner date?

David Clark:

Federated Farmers' Mid Canterbury president and arable farmer responds to the PM's comments on agricultural diesel following his classic quote on fuel prices - "The combine does not run on unicorn farts or the tears of a Swedish teenager".

Graham Mourie:

The former All Blacks captain is a Captain of Industry these days. Today we talk Southern Pastures, Lewis Road Creamery's premium butter offering and his re-election to the board of the QEII National Trust.

Jeremy Murphy:

We look at the flooding devastation (Red rain warning in place) on the East Coast with Jeremy Murphy, a Tolaga Bay farmer whose family has been farming there since 1861.

Claire Williamson:

The Waikato-based young rural entrepreneur and Rural Women New Zealand board member today launches season three of the "Black Heels and Tractor Wheels" podcast series.

