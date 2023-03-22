March 22 is World Water Day. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates World Water Day with Pomahaka water care group member Bryce McKenzie and Dr David Burger from DairyNZ.

On with the show:

Bryce McKenzie:

It’s World Water Day, so we talk to a West Otago farmer who knows a thing or two about water quality in his capacity as a co-founder of the Pomahaka Water Care Group. He also just happens to be the Groundswell co-founder.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader says we’ve got to get the economy back to basics, says what his party would do when it comes to taxing farmers for GHG emissions, and says bugger the polls.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra’s departing chief operating officer reviews another disappointing GDT auction overnight (down 2.6 per cent) and tells us why he’s taking up the challenge of reducing methane emissions.

Vanessa Winning:

On World Water Day, we find the chief executive of Irrigation NZ in Mid Canterbury where she’s talking about her version of Three Waters.

Dr David Burger:

DairyNZ’s general manager of sustainable dairy on World Water Day and DairyNZ’s Dairy Environment Leaders (DEL) forum, which kicked off in Wellington today.

