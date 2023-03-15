Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, to ask him if he’s trying to “buy the election”.
On with the show:
Chris Hipkins:
The Prime Minister denies he’s done an unprincipled backflip to buy the election. We also discuss the banks’ super-profits, consultants and likeability.
Graeme Williams:
The outspoken East Coast rural advocate is a harsh critic of the forestry industry and how it’s handling the slash problem.
Jane Smith:
The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, comments on Chris Hipkins, the National Party and the state of sheep and beef farming.
Greg Menzies:
The marketing manager for Emerson’s tells us why he’s taking the Tiny Pub (the long way home) to Hawke’s Bay.
Listen below: