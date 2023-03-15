Photo / Sarah Ivey

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, to ask him if he’s trying to “buy the election”.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister denies he’s done an unprincipled backflip to buy the election. We also discuss the banks’ super-profits, consultants and likeability.

Graeme Williams:

The outspoken East Coast rural advocate is a harsh critic of the forestry industry and how it’s handling the slash problem.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, comments on Chris Hipkins, the National Party and the state of sheep and beef farming.

Greg Menzies:

The marketing manager for Emerson’s tells us why he’s taking the Tiny Pub (the long way home) to Hawke’s Bay.

