Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay wishes executive producer Rowena Duncum a happy birthday in front of a live studio audience. Plus, he asks Prime Minister Chris Hipkins if the army should make its presence known in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister ponders the cost of the cyclone recovery, how to pay for it, and whether we should tax or borrow to do so. We discuss GHG emissions and whether we should mitigate, adapt or do both. We also ask whether the army should be in Hawkes Bay as evidence suggests people in the region are still having to form vigilante groups to protect their property from looting and lawlessness.

Scott Arthur:

We missed this Putorino (between Napier and Wairoa) farmer and transport operator yesterday due to communications difficulties but we got our man today. He gives us an update on the devastation on the ground facing farmers and rural communities, with no end in sight to the power cuts and transport infrastructure woes facing the region.

Jim Hopkins:

We ask a reputable rural raconteur in Oamaru if the army should be in Hawke’s Bay. Plus, he has a novel idea, as well as some stern words of advice, for Stuart Nash - the Minister of Forestry and Police - and the local Napier MP.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank’s Ag Analyst reviews the bank’s latest Beef Quarterly Report which sees China’s reopening creating opportunities for New Zealand farmers, but will Brazil’s Mad Cow Disease do likewise?

Greg Herrick:

We countdown to the Golden Shears, getting underway in Masterton tomorrow.

