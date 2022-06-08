File photo / Steve Davidson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith and Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, to go over He Waka Eke Noa's recommendations.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture is isolating at home with Covid but it doesn't prevent him from commenting on He Waka Eke Noa.

Jane Smith:

We get a farmer's response to the He Waka Eke Noa partnership's recommendations and it would be an understatement to say this North Otago award-winning environmentalist is far from impressed!

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on a good GDT auction overnight (plus 1.5 per cent), the rationale behind the co-op's share buyback, and whether He Waka Eke Noa gets the Fonterra tick of approval.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent is free after 65 days in lockdown, but is he a free man?

Listen below: