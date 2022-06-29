Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to climate activist Angus Robson, who agrees that farmers need to be credited for all forms of carbon storage.

Angus Robson:

Is he an anti-farming climate activist or is he just trying to save the planet? Today we catch up with an old adversary and agree to agree that if farmers are to be taxed for their carbon emissions, they also need to be credited for all forms of carbon storage. And are we setting ourselves up for a fiery fall, if we put all our carbon storage eggs in a pine basket?

Jim Hopkins:

Every man and his/her dog is having their say about Country Calendar, so what's one more? Our resident rural raconteur also has some strong words for the government in terms of giving farmers their fair dues immediately.

Tom Young:

We ask Affco's National Livestock Manager if his meat company is going down the zero-carbon, regenerative agriculture track? Plus, we look at the international markets and whether a very difficult and elongated processing season is showing any signs of coming to a successful conclusion?

Stuart Nash:

In the absence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who's doing the hard yards in Europe campaigning for an FTA with the EU, we talk to the Minister of Forestry about progress on preventing carbon foresters from taking over good pastoral country and basically taking the money and running if their carbon forests go up in a puff of smoke. And is his government anti-farming?

