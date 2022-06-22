Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard if he'd swallowed a dead rat when it came to He Waka Eke Noa.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

We asked the President of Federated Farmers if he'd swallowed a dead rat when he sat on stage with the other industry-good leaders as they presented their He Waka Eke Noa recommendations to the Government.

Philip Gregan:

Our Future of Farming series continues as we yarn with the chief executive of NZ Winegrowers, who is also the chair of the NZ International Business Forum, about sustainability, trade and the impact of the EU Green deal - why sustainable land use is now becoming a core principle of trade.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac rural economist on the latest GDT auction (down 1.3 per cent, WMP - 0.6 per cent, SMP +1.0 per cent), on-farm inflation, interest and exchange rates.

Dominic Jones:

The managing director of Kiwifruit property syndicate, Origin Capital Partners, comments on the finish of a very challenging harvest season and offers you the opportunity to invest in this burgeoning industry.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent is trying to sell New Zealand venison in a very hot and sticky Shanghai, as China's largest city still battles with the fallout from a zero-covid policy.

Listen below: