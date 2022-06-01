Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NZ First leader Winston Peters for a yarn about US presidents and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader talks US presidents, polls and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta's "ultra-woke Māori co-governance re-engineering programme" - saying she's been so busy trying to get Māori to take over New Zealand that she's failed to notice China taking over the Pacific.

Warwick Catto:

The Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science Strategy Manager (and 1995 Young Farmer of the Year) explains why fertiliser prices are on the move big time on Moving Day, albeit they were well signalled.

John Jackson:

We catch up with the Chair of Growing Future Farmers who, when he's not doing his day job as a bull farmer at Te Akau, is encouraging young New Zealanders to choose farming for a career.

Stephen Bell-Booth:

Earlier this morning we caught up with the Bell Booth Ambassador who very generously paid $16k to Farmstrong for the pleasure of having a yarn with us on the show. Plus, we found out he once played keyboards for America!

Listen below: