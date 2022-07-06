File photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with leading business commentator Rod Oram, who had a thing or two to say about Mackay's latest opinion piece.

On with the show:

Nadia Lim:

The celebrity chef and Central Otago farmer was the keynote speaker at yesterday's Silver Fern Farms Plate to Pasture farmer conference in Christchurch, where her key message was consumers crave to know the story behind how their food is grown, even if that includes some of the less palatable stuff.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra's chief operating officer reviews a disappointing GDT auction overnight (down 4.1 per cent, WMP -3.3 per cent, SMP -5.2 per cent) but says the fundamentals for dairy are still very good with a constrained global supply and a shortage of food.

Rod Oram:

The leading business commentator and journalist for the Newsroom website takes a good-natured shot at Jamie Mackay following his recent column in the NZ Herald about farmers not being rewarded for everything on their farms that sequesters carbon.

Todd Charteris:

We find Rabobank's chief executive on day one of the Primary Industries Summit in Auckland, where he's just finished presenting to the conference on how to tackle the twin challenges of increasing food production and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Craig Wiggins:

We track down the 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year at Temuka for the first of his free saleyard health checks for farmers, stock agents, truckies and all-comers.

