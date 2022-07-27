Photo / Unsplash / Sven Brandsma

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Dr Jacqueline Rowarth for her opinion on Climate Change Commission chair Dr Rod Carr's interview on greenhouse gas emissions from yesterday's show.

On with the show:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

From one Doctor to another! One of New Zealand's leading farming academics responds to and refutes parts of the controversial interview with the chair of the Climate Change Commission, Dr Rod Carr on yesterday's show.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader is more than happy to weigh in on Chris Luxon's Te Puke escapades, National Radio, the Green Party leadership debacle and foot-and-mouth disease.

Blair McLean and Mikela Dennison-Burgess:

We yarn to our sodden Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent and a finalist in the International White Wine of the Year trophy. Plus, to brighten up a terrible weather day, we give you the chance to win one of two fun packs courtesy of the te Pā Family Vineyards.

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ has his say on the threat and response to foot-and-mouth disease and he comments on Dr Rod Carr's interview on The Country yesterday.

