Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and challenged executive producer Rowena Duncum to an oat milk latte taste test.

Chris Allen:

Chris Allen is a Federated Farmers National Board Member and one of the two Chris's who stepped down 10 days ago after 11 years with the organisation. Nowadays he's a Mid Canterbury Farmer and media superstar – on TV One and TV 3 last night. Today he updates the flooding in Mid Canterbury (and beyond) and says the government needs to help communities manage the rivers as they did in the Ministry of Works days.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister comments on the Oval Office, the FTA with the EU, Rodd Carr and the Climate Change Commission, Three Waters, tourism v primary sector emissions and EVs paying their fair share for our roads.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's head of co-op affairs comments on last night's GDT auction (down 5 per cent, WMP down 5.1 per cent, SMP down 8.6 per cent) plus we ask if the Milk-E Tanker is virtue signalling?

John McOviney:

This Waitomo sheep and beef farmer also moonlights as the chief executive of Steelfort. Today we talk transport, trees, carbon neutrality, Rodd Carr's beard and the supply chain.

