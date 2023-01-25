File photo / Harry Nash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, to get his thoughts on new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader, and the man who put Jacinda Ardern into power, reflects on her tenure, comments on Chris Hipkins and Chris Luxon, but refuses to comment on his election-year policies.

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers talks about belt-tightening in the shopping malls, and farms, of New Zealand.

Andrew Morrison:

The chair of Beef + Lamb NZ talks about challenging times for sheep and farmers and denies there’s been any conspiracy around registering for director elections.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer talks about Great Walks, tough times on the farm and why he wants he wants to be a better man.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri comments on the quality issues that continue to haunt kiwifruit growers, not to mention the frosts and floods.






