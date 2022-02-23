Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the protesters on Parliament's doorstep.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

The Chair of the Strong Wool Action Group (and Chair of SFF) comments on the latest attempt to rescue the strong wool industry.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We head to Wairoa on day one of the East Coast Farming Expo, where the keynote speaker is addressing the gathered sheep and beef farmers about the future of their industry in the face of the carbon farming challenge.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the Wellington protest and what her government is going to do about carbon farming.

Dominic Jones:

The Managing Director of Origin Capital Partners comments on the challenges facing the Kiwifruit harvest season and how you can invest in an industry going for gold.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent comments on picking strawberries in the middle of a Chinese winter!

Listen below: