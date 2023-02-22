Crews work to clean up State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s global strategist Michael Every for an in-depth look at whether the world is heading for a recession.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist (some would say alarmist!) gives his annual “state of the nation/world” address to kick off 2023.

Tom Young:

The National Livestock Manager for AFFCO, and Hawke’s Bay lifestyle farmer, comments on the cyclone devastation and how the meat processing industry is dealing with the disaster.

Pania King:

The Gisborne-based B+LNZ Māori agribusiness advisor farms 483ha Kiriroa Station with her husband Eugene, and the couple were the 2019 winners of the Ahuwhenua Trophy. She has been part of flyovers to assess the most impacted areas for the Hawke’s Bay Rural Advisory Group.

Tim Myers:

We ask Norwood’s chief executive if there’s any truth to rumours that up to half of the 60 generators they dropped into Hawke’s Bay have been stolen.

Santiago Aon:

Fonterra’s director product portfolio optimisation comments on last night’s GDT auction and co-op’s support for flood-affected farmers unable to milk their cows.

Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir:

We catch up on the “Bike for Blokes” blokes to talk fundraising and OCR predictions.

