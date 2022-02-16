Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a surprise visit from three-time Motocross world champion Courtney Duncan.

On with the show:

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's head of co-op affairs reviews another outstanding GDT auction (plus 4.2 per cent) overnight that saw international dairy commodity prices hitting new record highs.

Simon Limmer:

How is the red meat industry going to navigate its way through Covid in its peak season? We ask the chief executive of the country's biggest meat processor.

Jim Hopkins:

Does the protest movement in Wellington have a fair argument over mandates? We ask an old protester.

Kerry Worsnop:

The Gisborne farmer and district councillor is one of the signatories of an open letter presenting feedback to He Waka Eke Noa Agricultural Emissions Pricing Policy. She urges farmers to have their say, saying doing nothing is not an option.

Courtney Duncan:

A three-time world champion wanders into the studio.

