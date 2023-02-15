Flooding on Links Road Hawke's Bay yesterday, as Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Paul Paynter, the general manager of Yummy Fruit, who is currently stranded

On with the show:

Paul Paynter:

The General Manager of Yummy Fruit has been stranded at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland since returning from a business trip to Europe on Monday, as all roads to his Havelock North home are out. In a cruel irony, he’s managed to get a better handle on the devastating flooding situation than those on the ground, due to the communication difficulties in Hawkes Bay. Today we look at the impact of the silt on apples and other crops, and how 22 of his workers were rescued from a rooftop yesterday.

Chris Hipkins:

The 41st Prime Minister ponders his past and how he got to the present, his baptism of fire with Gabrielle, the policy bonfire, whether he’s farmer-friendly, and why New Zealanders have immediately warmed to “Chippy”.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Monday’s farmer panel featured a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we reflected on a “Bola-like” Cyclone Gabrielle. We revisited them two days on, now that more of the impact is known. Both have an excellent handle on updates from their regions.

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers and its adverse events spokesperson. Today we ask what the Feds can do for cyclone-battered farmers.

