File photo / Bevan Conley

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Matt Chisholm, who will be hosting the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour Shearathon this weekend.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The newly-reappointed Minister of Agriculture and Trade (he escaped the reshuffle) talks about the two hot topics in New Zealand - the weather and Chris Hipkins.

Laurie Margrain:

Open Country Dairy’s chairman comments on another pay cut for cow cockies, as the industry awaits an economic recovery in China.

Matt Chisholm:

The face and voice of the NZ Rural Support Trust and the man who will be hosting the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour Shearathon this weekend.

Kristy McGregor:

We talk to the inspirational woman behind the Shepherdess rural magazine and the Shepherdess Muster on the East Coast on February 17-19.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics takes the gloves off to defend herself as Greenpeace starts to punch below the belt.

Listen below:



