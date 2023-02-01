Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Matt Chisholm, who will be hosting the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour Shearathon this weekend.
Damien O’Connor:
The newly-reappointed Minister of Agriculture and Trade (he escaped the reshuffle) talks about the two hot topics in New Zealand - the weather and Chris Hipkins.
Laurie Margrain:
Open Country Dairy’s chairman comments on another pay cut for cow cockies, as the industry awaits an economic recovery in China.
Matt Chisholm:
The face and voice of the NZ Rural Support Trust and the man who will be hosting the Shear 4 A Cause 24-hour Shearathon this weekend.
Kristy McGregor:
We talk to the inspirational woman behind the Shepherdess rural magazine and the Shepherdess Muster on the East Coast on February 17-19.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics takes the gloves off to defend herself as Greenpeace starts to punch below the belt.
