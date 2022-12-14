It's day three of The Country's Countdown to Christmas. Photo / Jonas Ferlin / Pexels

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had his final chat with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the year, ahead of her meeting with Groundswell tomorrow.

He also had his final chat with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, to find out what she thought of the Prime Minister’s interview.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

For the final time in 2022 the Prime Minister joins us on The Country and on the agenda is President Zelensky’s address to Parliament, the “arrogant prick” (elephant in the room) comment, the persistence with unpopular policies such as Three Waters and co-governance, tomorrow’s meeting with Groundswell and some wins on the FTA front in Europe.

Lara Yocarini:

Rabobank’s Global Head of Rural talks about her observations from her recent trip to New Zealand, where we caught up at the Rabobank client function at Fieldays. Plus, she comments on the likelihood of a world recession in 2023 and on the challenges facing food producers in other regions around the world, particularly in her home country of the Netherlands. Football, ice-skating and Amsterdam cookies also make a cameo appearance.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, also makes her final appearance for 2022. In her sights are the Prime Minister and her meeting with Groundswell tomorrow, and why she reckons we need a Celebrity Treasure Island Political Survivor reality show ahead of next year’s election.

