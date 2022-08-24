Photo / Pexels

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum found out the latest on the flood recovery in Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough, with the Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty.

On with the show:

Kieran McAnulty:

The Minister for Emergency Management updates the flood recovery in the Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough regions.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's farming academics talks about the mixed messages farmers around the world are receiving about food production vs reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Peter Nation:

We catch up with the chief executive of Fieldays to find out how the main event is shaping up for November.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based analyst gives us an update on the latest Global Dairy Top 20 report and the Australian Dairy Industry.

Kain Nixon:

The Feilding High School Ag teacher tells us all about the Agri-Futures Pilot Programme.

