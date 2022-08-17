Photo / George Novak

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the chair of NZPork Eric Roy, about his organisation's proposed changes to the way pigs are farmed.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader vehemently defends the age of eligibility for National super, sings the praises of the Prince of the Provinces, Shane Jones, and speculates on who's behind the Sam Uffindell leak.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on last night's GDT auction (down 2.9 per cent, WMP -3.5 per cent. SMP +0.1 per cent) and the prospect of a downwards revision in 22/23 forecast milk price.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent warns of an economy on the decline and the ramifications for New Zealand. We also look forward to NZ Venison BBQ on Saturday, September 10.

Emma Higgins:

We drill down further into the GDT auction result (down 2.9 per cent, WMP -3.5 per cent. SMP +0.1 per cent) and ask Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst whether red meat is now a better bet than dairy.

Eric Roy:

The chair of NZPork (and former Deputy Speaker of the House) says pig farmers have made a series of proposed changes to the way pigs are farmed, as an alternative to plans proposed by the NAWAC, which could devastate the sector.

