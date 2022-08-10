Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked award-winning farmer Rhys Roberts about his regenerative agriculture trial in Canterbury.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister comments on the latest political poll, whether the state of the economy will cost her the 2023 election, why the Government is persisting with the universally unpopular Three Waters policy, and why politics is such a dirty game.

Rhys Roberts:

The chief executive of Canterbury-based Align Farms (and 2022 Zanda McDonald Award winner) continues the discussion on the trail work comparing regenerative vs conventional farming methods.

Chris Thomas:

In response to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth's comments on yesterday's show about three-quarters of the bread sold in New Zealand being made from grain grown overseas, we catch up with a life member of the NZ Flour Millers Association who explains why we're not self-sufficient in milling wheat.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's Ag Analyst specialising in the red sector comments on the relatively buoyant prospects for lamb, mutton and beef for the coming season, as some darker clouds gather for the world's economy.

Scott Duggan:

The GM Commercial of Volkswagen NZ talks about the Ute Tax, hybrids and EVs and the launch of the 2023 Amarok.

