Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the GM of the New Zealand Agricultural Show, Tracy Ahern, who had an exciting announcement about the show's new dates.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders meeting with Groundswell, the IPCC Report, whether it's time for stronger rhetoric and action around Russia and Putin, the traffic light system and why she defends the health system.

Ben Dooley:

This Southland farmer is also a social media star (Deep South Sheep & Beef on YouTube). He talks about the extended drought in the region plus the joys of farming with Covid (both personally and in the meat processing works he's trying to get livestock into).

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank senior analyst on the latest GDT auction result, down 1.0 per cent across the board, WMP down 1.5 per cent, SMP up 1.0 per cent; and SMP ($4599) overtaking WMP ($4532) by $67/MT. We ask if current prices are as good as it's going to get?

Mike Petersen:

The former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy and former Beef + Lamb chair is a Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer and an "ethical carbon farmer" these days. Today we talk carbon farming and FTAs and why Australia has 26 to our 16?

Tracy Ahern:

The new GM of the New Zealand Agricultural (Canterbury A&P) Show, announces the new dates for the big event - November 9-11, 2022. In 2021 the show was forced to cancel for the second consecutive year because of Covid.

