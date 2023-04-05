File photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, to discuss former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s legacy.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

Earlier this morning the gloves came off when we debated with the Minister of Agriculture whether the Labour Government of 2020-23 is the worst ever for farmers and the primary sector. We also discussed how history will judge Jacinda Ardern, who the best Prime Ministers of our lifetimes are, and whether the Army should be helping out in Hawke’s Bay.

Judith Swales:

Fonterra’s chief executive Asia Pacific comments on last night’s “shocker” of a GDT auction with the market tumbling 4.7 per cent, led by WMP down 5.2 per cent. And will next season’s milk price start with a 7 or a 10?

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur also weighs in on the best Prime Minister of our times and the performance of the current Government. Plus, he also reminisces about the good old days of the Young Farmer Grand Final - when it was broadcast on national television in prime time.

Todd Clark:

Today we find our Kentucky-based US correspondent off-farm in Florida for a spring break. We also talk about Trump and the state of US farming.

Listen below:







