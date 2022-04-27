Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to 2018 Dairy Women of the Year Loshni Manikam, about rural women's wellbeing.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act leader and former Dancing with the Stars "victim" weighs in on the latest season's controversy and discusses who he would've sent home. He also talks about why Act has boycotted Parliament's delegation to Europe, David Parker's Tax Principles Act and how Kiwis are flocking to Act's Real Change tour.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist what inflation figures mean for rural New Zealand now that the dust has settled. Plus, we discuss what's happening with the US dollar, and how worried we should be about Government spending here in New Zealand.

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based wine correspondent from PGG Wrightson Fruit Fed Supplies on the biggest ever vintage in New Zealand history. Plus, after all the economic doom and gloom, we brighten the mood and give away a "fun pack".

Steve Hollander:

The Founder of the NZ Rural Games is on a mission to get young Kiwis into the rural sector. He's starting with the expansion of the AgriFutures and Clash of the Colleges programmes.

Loshni Manikam:

The 2018 Dairy Women of the Year, rural women's mental health advocate/blogger and Southland farmer on the importance of wellbeing for our farming women too.

