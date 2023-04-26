File photo / Judith Lacy

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National’s animal welfare spokeswoman, Nicola Grigg, to talk about the Government’s ban on live animal export shipments.

On with the show:

Nicola Grigg:

National’s animal welfare spokeswoman says the Government is ignoring experts when it comes to live animal export shipments and the projected economic loss caused by the ban has been grossly underestimated.

Tom Young:

We catch up with Affco’s national livestock manager following the big shake in Hawke’s Bay earlier this morning. We also update the cyclone recovery, the state of the lamb market and an exciting new winter contract.

Will Grayling:

We continue our series on “old” Young Farmers of the Year. Today we head back to 2011 (and the then Prince Harry look-alike) and ask what he’s up to today.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics on why our MFE and StatsNZ swimmability reports are an “own goal” for tourism and overseas perceptions of our country.

Listen below:



