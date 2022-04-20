Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Siobhan O'Malley about her latest entrepreneurial venture - Hemprino.

Chris Luxon:

Filling in for the Prime Minister, who's in Japan, today we find the National Party leader in Northland about to do a town hall meeting in Waipū where he's expecting to get his ear chewed by some farmers (one in particular)! We ask if he's a manufactured politician and talk about Greenpeace, agricultural GHG emissions, the global supply chain and Easter trading rules.

Siobhan O'Malley:

Not merely content with just being a dairy farmer, school teacher and Meat the Need co-founder, we ask an incredibly busy woman about her latest entrepreneurial venture - Hemprino - New Zealand's latest fashion label which combines the properties of hemp and merino in a single blend. The idea was spawned during the 2018 Kellogg Rural Leadership Course along with fellow alumni Paul Ensor and Harriet Bell.

Bruce Cameron:

Why is the chairman of Zespri not in Japan on Jacinda Ardern's trade mission? And why is the kiwifruit industry so good at crisis management? And how is the peak of the harvest and packing season faring in face of the Covid and labour challenges?

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO comments on last night's GDT auction which resulted in a third consecutive drop (-3.6 per cent, WMP down 4.4 per cent) following a record peak on March 1.

Stefan Vogel:

The Sydney-based general manager of Rabobank's food and agribusiness research division for Australia and NZ discusses the global commodity markets, including food inflation and the fallout from the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

