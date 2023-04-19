File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to National leader Christopher Luxon, about his party’s new agriculture policy.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s new(ish) leader announces National’s new Ag policy where the headline grabbers are; a somewhat gimmicky 2-for-1 dump on new Ag regulations, doubling RSE workers to 38,000, banning foreign carbon farmers and restarting the live animal export industry.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive comments on a positive overnight GDT auction (plus 3.2 per cent) where the star of the stable was SMP - up a whopping 7 per cent off the back of Middle East interest.

Shane McManaway and Niamh Barnett:

She comes with high praise - the NZ Hereford Youth Herdperson Leadership Award winner - and doesn’t fail to impress. As judge Shane McManaway says, Niamh needs to be sent to every high school and college in the land to promote youth in agriculture.

Saurav Bansal:

We talk to a young tech entrepreneur, and the chief executive of GAIT Global, who says we are blissfully ignorant in our uncalculated response to climate change. We also discuss the accurate measurement of emissions and sequestration for more robust carbon calculations, whether soil and grass sequester carbon, and whether many of our farms are already carbon neutral or positive.

Grant Catto:

We continue our series on “Old Young Farmers of the Year”. Today we head back to 1992 and the first of two-twin brothers to win the title. The other was Warwick Catto in 1995.

Listen below: