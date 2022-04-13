Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a visit from Wayne Langford, aka the YOLO farmer and co-founder of Meat the Need.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy on another kick in the guts for East Coast/Gisborne/Wairoa area as ex-tropical cyclone Fili homes in on the battered region.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader comments on agricultural GHG emissions and whether farmers are unfairly knee-capped on the altar of climate change. Plus, he comments on the Government's business acumen (or lack of) and says when it comes to supporting Ukraine, we need to send weapons, not kind thoughts.

Wayne Langford:

Guess who turned up in our studio today to sex things up? None other than the YOLO farmer and Meat the Need co-founder.

Robin Grieve:

The Chairman of FARM (Facts About Ruminant Methane) says the Ministry for the Environment is barking up the wrong tree when it characterises an increase in dairy cattle numbers as a major contributor to the increase in New Zealand greenhouse gas emissions since 1990.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur weighs in on the split in farmer groups, Groundswell, Jacinda Ardern and the divisive nature of co-governance being foisted upon an inherently egalitarian society.

Mark Chrystall:

The Taihape farmer and Chair of the Rabobank Lower North Island Client Council, attended one of the bank's Financial Skills Workshops in Feilding yesterday. We asked him who could attend the workshops and, more importantly, who should attend!

