Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, to take a closer look at productivity in New Zealand’s primary sector.
On with the show:
Chris Hipkins:
The Prime Minister ponders Three Waters, Easter trading rules, the Green List and whether he should travel overseas to take part in trade deals.
Michael Harvey:
Rabobank’s senior analyst looks at global inflation and how the dairy industry’s faring in New Zealand and Australia.
Tim van de Molen:
As part of The Country’s “Old Young Farmer” series, Ro catches up with National’s Member for Waikato, who was also the 2013 Young Farmer of the Year.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics on how New Zealand’s primary sector productivity is being hampered by paperwork.
Read More
- Dr Jacqueline Rowarth: Why productivity growth is the key to future wellbeing
- Tractor versus house: Police, firefighters rush to Auckland’s North Shore
- Shearing: Leon Samuels wraps up season with Mackenzie Shears win
- Cyclone Gabrielle: Forestry crews still without work, wet weather slows on-farm recovery
Michael Brooks:
The Executive Director of the Egg Producers Federation of New Zealand on how long the egg shortage will last and the problem with supermarkets.
Listen below: