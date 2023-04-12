Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Country
File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, to take a closer look at productivity in New Zealand’s primary sector.

On with the show:

Chris Hipkins:

The Prime Minister ponders Three Waters, Easter trading rules, the Green List and whether he should travel overseas to take part in trade deals.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank’s senior analyst looks at global inflation and how the dairy industry’s faring in New Zealand and Australia.

Tim van de Molen:

As part of The Country’s “Old Young Farmer” series, Ro catches up with National’s Member for Waikato, who was also the 2013 Young Farmer of the Year.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics on how New Zealand’s primary sector productivity is being hampered by paperwork.

Michael Brooks:

The Executive Director of the Egg Producers Federation of New Zealand on how long the egg shortage will last and the problem with supermarkets.

