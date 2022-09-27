Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with mental health campaigner Cat Levine who says kids are under a "whole heap of pressures" these days.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert, the spring equinox has sprung, but has the grass risen? And where's it dry and where's it wet?

David Seymour:

It's TVNZ poll night tonight and the Act Party leader says no news is often good news from One News. Plus, we ask him why he was the top-ranked politician in the recent Mood of the Boardroom Survey and what legislation a National-Act government would unwind.

Cat Levine:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and today we kick it off by chatting to a rural mental campaigner and champion about the cost of mental illness to the economy and why, frighteningly, 50 per cent of mental health conditions start before the age of 12.

Blake Holgate:

When you wander into your favourite restaurant or foodservice outlet for a bit of graze, do you know what menu reformulation and consumer nudging are? We ask the author of Rabobank's fascinating Foodservice Race to Net Zero report to explain how foodservice operators can reduce emissions without losing customers (including those of us partial to a good high-emissions steak).

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ shares her views on Three Waters and fixing our crumbling water infrastructure.

Listen below: