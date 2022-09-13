Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture and Trade Damien O'Connor, about Covid restrictions, winter grazing regulations, and carbon farming.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

This North Otago farmer and an award-winning environmentalist says, while it's good to be rid of the Covid traffic light system, it's the warning lights flashing about our economy that we should be concerning ourselves with. She's also no fan of the new public holiday.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade joins us to discuss the good news (the vast majority of Covid restrictions being scrapped) - and the bad news (the absurdity of the Government's winter grazing regulations, and carbon farming) and whether we really need another public holiday.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our British farming correspondent comments on a historic past seven days for the UK, with a new Prime Minister and a new King.

Mike Petersen:

This Hawkes Bay farmer and former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy has his say on winter grazing regulations and why he thinks carbon farming is not all bad for sheep and beef farmers.

