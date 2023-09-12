Photo / Tracey Robinson

Christopher Luxon:

He was missing in action yesterday on the campaign trail, but we always get our man on The Country. In the meantime, he’s had a great poll result. But what’s he going to do about David, Winston and Jack? We also reminisce on 9/11, 22 years on.

Gary Knight:

We reflect on another explosive event - 42 years ago today - when we witnessed the “Flour Bomb” test at Eden Park. We get the reflections of a Manawatū farmer on one of the most unforgettable days in New Zealand’s sporting history.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist previews Prefu when we open the nation’s books ahead of the election. But how ugly is it going to be?

Dr Jaqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics talks about productivity - after all, it’s all about the economy, stupid.

Hunter McGregor:

We ask our Shanghai-based correspondent, more in hope than reality, if the Chinese economy improved in the past two weeks.

