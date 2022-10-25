File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with UK correspondent Farmer Tom Martin, to get his thoughts on Rishi Sunak, his country’s fifth Prime Minister in six years.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act leader says his party backs farmers and rejects Labour’s farming tax. Plus, he comments on his strained relationship with Winston and why we shouldn’t be subsidising rich people into Teslas.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on yet another new British PM, and how farmers are faring with an energy, fuel and fertiliser crisis heading into winter.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest talks about the district and regional finals, regenerative agriculture, Boris and Shakespeare.

Pita Alexander:

This Christchurch-based farm accountant talks about the prospect of a recession and why the government needs to tread warily when implementing a carbon tax.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert talks about late-season frosts and some warmer weather on the way.

