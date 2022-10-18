Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris (left) popped in to The Country studio to catch up with Jamie Mackay. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris (left) popped in to The Country studio to catch up with Jamie Mackay. Photo / Jane Ferguson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a special guest in the studio, Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris.

On with the show:

Steven Joyce:

The former “Minister for Everything” under the John Key government has written an excellent opinion piece in the Herald about the Government’s proposed emission tax, where he says Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson “can’t see the food for the trees”.

Derek Daniell:

This Wairarapa farmer is one of New Zealand’s leading sheep breeders. He’s also an advocate for pastoral farming instead of carbon farming. Today he questions whether some of our politicians have a death wish for the New Zealand economy by imposing a carbon tax on livestock ruminants. He also calls hypocrisy on tourism, saying it’s a two-way street with more going out than coming in

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, says the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa is akin to a Shakespearean tragedy, with Damien O’Connor playing Hamlet.

