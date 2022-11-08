Minister of Agriculture, Damien O'Connor, caused a lot of feedback on today's show. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay’s interview with Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor almost set the text machine on fire, as listeners’ comments came through thick and fast following the fiery exchange.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade scored a 9 out of 10 rating from the Herald’s Audrey Young. A big improvement on his 4/10 twelve months ago. But what would the farmers of New Zealand give him? The gloves came off on The Country today as we debated his, and the government’s, performance.

Stewart Mitchell:

The chair of the Canterbury A and P Association Show on how Cup and Show Week and the New Zealand Trotting Cup are shaping up.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) chief executive says high global prices continue to drive export growth for New Zealand red meat with the value of exports to almost all major markets increasing during September. However, there are signs of a slowdown in some key markets.

Nathan Penny:

Westpac rural economist takes a look at the meat and dairy industries.

Listen below:



