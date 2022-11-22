One of North Otago farmer Jane Smith's Newhaven lambs "jumping for joy that they may not have to be the sacrificial lamb if we head to Wales". Photo / Jane Smith

One of North Otago farmer Jane Smith's Newhaven lambs "jumping for joy that they may not have to be the sacrificial lamb if we head to Wales". Photo / Jane Smith

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, to find out why she’s contemplating moving her flock to Wales.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade debates the voting age, whether He Waka Eke Noa submissions will be ignored just like Three Waters’s submissions (or is that now Five Waters?) and whether his posing in the pines was an ill-advised photo-op?

Jane Smith:

The outspoken North Otago farmer reckons the industry-good farming bodies are looking to re-write the “prenup” after the relationship with the Government has soured and gone from “open marriage to a 70s swingers party”.

Jim van der Poel:

The chair of DairyNZ says no deal is better than a bad deal when it comes to pricing agricultural emissions.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent based in Shanghai says there’s no end in sight for the Covid Zero policy which is hamstringing the Chinese economy and consumer confidence.

Listen below: