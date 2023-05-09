Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with the recent former president of Federated Farmers, Andrew Hoggard, for an exclusive announcement about his future career path.

On with the show:

David Seymour and Andrew Hoggard:

What is it about presidents of Federated Farmers and the Act Party (Owen Jennings, Don Nicolson)? Today, in an exclusive on The Country, Andrew Hoggard announces his candidacy for the Act Party. What electorate will he stand in? Will he get a winnable place on the Act List? Is Act trying to cut Winston’s lunch? And why should farmers party vote Act?

Sir John Key and Grant Cochrane - Part 1:

Two former money-trading counterparts and competitors wander into the studio. But these days they are chairman and chief executive respectively of global tech company Oritain.

Sir John Key and Grant Cochrane - Part 2:

We ask a former National PM to gaze into his crystal ball and pick this year’s election. And what does he think of Christopher Luxon, David Seymour Winston Peters and the Māori Party?

Sam McIvor:

The Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive says new research has found New Zealand’s policy of allowing fossil fuel emitters to offset all their greenhouse gas emissions by planting trees is at odds with the rest of the world, and it’s having a damaging impact on the agricultural sector and rural communities.

