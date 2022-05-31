Photo / Lucy Davidson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Ross Hyland, an old friend of the show who had a few thoughts on everything from the future of farming to a memorable night out with the late Sir Paul Holmes.

On with the show:

Ross Hyland:

An old friend of The Country joins us to discuss the future of farming, Fieldays moving to summer and weather and track conditions in the Waikato region. Plus, we ponder the meaning of life and a great night out with the late Sir Paul Holmes.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

With the world facing an increasing food crisis, do we need to go down the track of gene editing (or precision plant breeding as some prefer to call it) or should we follow Dr Mike Joy's advice and cut the nation's dairy herd by 90 per cent to save the planet?

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on a difficult harvest season dominated by severe labour issues, extreme weather conditions and continuing supply chain and international fright challenges. Despite all these headwinds, on a positive note, growers have enjoyed good returns.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talks about Memorial Day and the onset of summer. Plus, our Prime Minister is meeting with Joe Biden tomorrow morning (3 am NZ time) in Washington but does anyone notice or care in Lexington, Kentucky?

