Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gets ready for his fortnightly argument with Minister of Agriculture and Trade, Damien O’Connor.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We have our fortnightly argument with the Minister of Agriculture and Trade. We ask where we’re at with agricultural emissions pricing and whether the Government is subsidising the rich into Teslas (to the tune of $80 million) at the expense of the productive sector (farmers and tradies) who are keeping the wheels of industry turning.

John McCaw:

We continue our series on Old Young Farmers of the Year. Today we catch up with the 2006 winner.

John McOviney:

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer (and chief executive of Steelfort) who has a grin ear-to-ear after a great calf sale at Taupō. He also talks about the economy and politics.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays counts the sleeps until the winter return of New Zealand’s largest agriculture gathering on June 14-17.





Blair McLean:

Our Blenhiem-based viticulture correspondent, ahead of Sauvignon Blanc Day this Friday 5 May, talks about a record harvest and Bragato Research Institute’s Sauvignon Blanc Grapevine Improvement programme which has produced 6,000 new variants of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Listen below:



