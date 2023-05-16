File photo / Simon Baker

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, who can now add author to her list of achievements.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talks about his recent Ag Minister talkfest on climate change in Washington DC. Plus, we ask whether he agrees that the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti horticulture industries urgently need more Government direction and support if they are to recover to pre-cyclone levels of growth within the next decade. And where are we at with He Waka Eke Noa?

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist to peer review Westpac’s assertion that the OCR will go to 6 per cent and stay there until mid-2024. Plus, we question whether the Government has hung Hawke’s Bay horticulture out to dry, and will the downturn in the economy spell the end for Labour.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, can now add author to her list of achievements. Plus, we talk about carbon farming and why the sheep and beef industry is important to New Zealand’s economy.

Stephen Bell Booth:

A friend and benefactor of Farmstrong, tells us why he reckons dairy farming will be the economic saviour of New Zealand and why his robotic calf feeders can be at the forefront of helping the cause.

Phil Duncan:

Someone turn off the tap! Monday’s resident weather expert has yet another rain on the way!

