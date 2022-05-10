Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan, a couple of rural entrepreneurs who are dabbling in the alcohol business.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture comments on a big announcement coming up on Monday about the government's plans to slash climate GHG emissions, an M. Bovis milestone and his recent trade trip to Japan.
Lawrence Field:
We talk to the 1995 NZ Sharemilker of the Year about the Rabobank Financial Skills Workshops he's facilitating these days in his current capacity as a celebrity farm accountant!
Hunter McGregor:
We catch up with our Shanghai-based China correspondent who's in day 43 of lockdown. He paints a grim picture of the Chinese economy as it attempts to maintain a Zero Covid Policy.
Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:
Today's panel features two entrepreneurial women in agriculture who share a passion for rural social media and booze!
Listen below: