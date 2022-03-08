Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated International Women's Day with a show full of powerful and inspiring women in agriculture.
On with the show:
Denise Clemens (Brown):
As we salute women in agriculture for International Women's Day, we catch up with a woman who broke the grass ceiling back in 1981 when she was the first woman to be a Grand Finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year Contest.
Nicola Grigg:
The National MP for Selwyn talks about how her great-grandmother inspired her into a life in politics. Plus, she talks about her passion for animal welfare.
Loshni Manikam:
The 2018 Dairy Women of the Year is an inspirational, rural women's mental health advocate/blogger, life coach and Southland farmer. Today she tells us her inspirational story.
Jane Smith:
Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who has a crack at some "self-entitled feminists" and she salutes the suffragettes.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talks about the change in gender-mix, over her career, amongst students studying agribusiness. Read her latest opinion piece here.
