Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated International Women's Day with a show full of powerful and inspiring women in agriculture.

On with the show:

Denise Clemens (Brown):

As we salute women in agriculture for International Women's Day, we catch up with a woman who broke the grass ceiling back in 1981 when she was the first woman to be a Grand Finalist in the Young Farmer of the Year Contest.

Nicola Grigg:

The National MP for Selwyn talks about how her great-grandmother inspired her into a life in politics. Plus, she talks about her passion for animal welfare.

Loshni Manikam:

The 2018 Dairy Women of the Year is an inspirational, rural women's mental health advocate/blogger, life coach and Southland farmer. Today she tells us her inspirational story.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist who has a crack at some "self-entitled feminists" and she salutes the suffragettes.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talks about the change in gender-mix, over her career, amongst students studying agribusiness. Read her latest opinion piece here.

