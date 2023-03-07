Emma Poole at the completion of the head-to head challenge in the Waikato Bay of Plenty Young Farmer of the Year regional final. Photo / Supplied

Emma Poole at the completion of the head-to head challenge in the Waikato Bay of Plenty Young Farmer of the Year regional final. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Emma Poole, the newly-crowned Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about the difficult decisions and conversations needed in funding the cyclone recovery. Plus, he denies his Cabinet was missing in action yesterday over the mixed messaging around transport policy.

Emma Poole:

The 28-year-old dairy farmer, and vet, from Te Kawa West Young Farmers club, is now the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Waikato Bay of Plenty winner for the second time. She takes the title off her husband, Chris Poole, who was the Season 54 regional winner and her brother, Tim took out last year’s Grand Final, making him the current FMG Young Farmer of the Year title holder.

Tony Egan:

The managing director of Greenlea Premier Meats - a company that already contributes to several charitable causes throughout the country and supports a rescue helicopter in the Central North Island and a Waikato ambulance - has donated a staggering amount of $2 million dollars to the Rural Support Trust. We also look at how the meat industry is working together to support its suppliers and workers.

Bruce Cotterill and Paul Muir:

We catch up with the Bike for Blokes blokes in North Canterbury on their length of the nation journey to raise money for men’s health. Cotterill reckoned you could tell a lot about a country by the state of its roads - and ours were in a bad way.

