Today for Rural Wellness Week on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Kate Ivey, the woman behind DediKate, an online exercise platform with a rural focus.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about rural wellness and also answers questions from East Coast farmer Graeme Williams on carbon farming in his region.

Graeme Williams:

Williams responds to the Minister of Agriculture and comments on the East Coast flooding and his own mental health struggles.

Kate Ivey:

Kate Ivey lives on a high country farm on the shores of Lake Pukaki. She also runs DediKate, an online fitness programme with a rural focus.

Hunter McGregor:

Shanghai is in full lockdown as China continues to pursue a Zero Covid policy. What does this mean for a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison to Shanghai restaurants?

Listen below: